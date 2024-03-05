Jinger Duggar looks ‘full of pain’ as followers beg Jeremy Vuolo to ‘allow’ her to eat

Is something going on with Jinger Duggar?

That’s what followers believe after a recent photo has them questioning her current look.

Jeremy Vuolo often shows off his wife, especially when they spend time together without the kids. From date nights to time spent after their daughters are asleep, he always manages to snap a few photos of the woman he loves.

The photo in question is of Jinger standing in what appears to be a small cafe. She is wearing pants and a collared sweater and has her signature black heart purse across her body.

Jinger appears to be thinner, and the angle at which the picture was taken seems to play up on that a bit. And if it was purposefully done to get people talking, the task at hand was mastered.

And not only are they discussing her thinner frame, but they are also discussing how sad the former reality TV star looks. Jinger typically wears a big smile, and her eyes light up, but it isn’t the same in this photo.

Jinger Duggar sparks concern with latest appearance

When Jeremy Vuolo shared the latest shot he captured of Jinger Duggar, he caught many followers’ attention.

There was no explanation to go with the photo, and he only captioned it with looking emoji eyes.

Immediately, followers voiced concern over Jinger’s appearance.

One wrote, “Allow her to eat she use to be pretty with food on the bones.”

Another said, “Her body language and her eyes look like she’s full of pain.”

Many followers attempted to take up for Jinger, but someone else shut them down, writing, “My opinion. When you choose to use social media as a means to provide for your family, then you open yourself up to judgement. Don’t like it? Don’t allow strangers to see photos of your family.”

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo recently suffered a loss

It may only be March, but Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have had a busy year.

They welcomed in 2024 by hosting Joy-Anna Duggar, Austin Forsyth, and their three children for a few days. John-David Duggar, Abbie Grace Burnett, and their two kids recently spent time in California with them.

However, with the fun times also comes a sad time. Jinger and Jeremy revealed that his grandma passed away last month. She was a hit on Counting On when the couple filmed their visits to see his family.

Jinger and Jeremy have experienced a whirlwind in just three months, and they still have nine months of 2024 left.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.