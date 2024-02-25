Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo reveal devastating family loss

It’s a sad time for Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

The Counting On couple revealed their family suffered a tremendous loss recently.

Grandma Ann Vuolo passed away.

She appeared on Counting On when Jinger and Jeremy visited his family. He was incredibly close to his grandma, and she took quite a liking to Jinger after spending time with her.

Her beliefs aligned with Jinger and Jeremy’s, and both mentioned that despite her passing, they take comfort in knowing she is with her savior.

Jinger and Jeremy shared their loss in separate posts on social media.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo remember Grandma Ann

Jinger Duggar took to Instagram first, revealing the loss of Grandma Ann Vuolo. Jeremy Vuolo’s grandma.

She wrote, in part, “Our beloved Grandma Ann Vuolo is now in glory. We’ve shed many tears today thinking of the sweet memories that we had with her.”

Photos and videos accompanied the post, showing how much Grandma Ann loved life and her family.

The Counting On star also said, “Now you are with the One you who you’ve longed to see for so long. We will see you again one day in Heaven. In that hope, we rejoice. 🕊️.”

Jeremy Vuolo took to social media a bit after Jinger with his own post about the loss of his grandma.

He wrote, in part, “See you in glory, Gram.”

Accompanying his post was a single shot of his grandma waving at the camera with joy across her face.

When did Grandma Ann Vuolo pass away?

It appears that Grandma Ann Vuolo passed away on February 15, 2024.

There is a Legacy page for her with her date of birth and the day she passed away. No obituary was made public, as it was private.

Based on her passing earlier in the month, the Vuolo family likely held her services over the weekend, and Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar flew to New Jersey from California.

After appearing on Counting On with Jinger and Jeremy, Grandma Ann made an Instagram account where she shared videos and photos.

Her last upload was on Christmas Day 2021.

Grandma Ann would have celebrated her 95th birthday in April, a testament to a well-lived life. She met her great-granddaughters, Felicity and Evangeline, and spent more time getting to know the woman who captured Jeremy’s heart.

