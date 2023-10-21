Jinger Duggar is ready for ‘all things pumpkin’

It’s fall, y’all!

Jinger Duggar may live in California, but she hasn’t given up on all things pumpkin and fall-related.

The former Counting On star shared some fun photos while spending time with her girls.

She wore a super casual outfit, with shoes that weren’t her typical choice. Jinger was dressed way down, which is highly unusual for the fashionista.

The reality TV star appeared comfortable, dressed in cargo pants with cords at the ankles. She wore what seemed to be a tank top under her jean jacket, pulling the outfit together.

However, it’s a far cry from the $300 blazer she bought on Rodeo Drive.

Jinger Duggar is ready for fall

On Instagram, Jinger Duggar showed off her fall attire.

She captioned her share, in part, “I love this time of year—all things pumpkin, those few cooler days we get here in LA, time spent with friends, Bible studies, building castles with our little princesses, late night movies and conversations with Jer, and looking forward to the upcoming holidays.”

The Duggar family usually holds a fall festival, so, unsurprisingly, fall is one of her favorite times.

There was no Halloween for the siblings, but she does dress up with her daughters. Jinger usually shares their costumes with her followers.

Jinger Duggar’s wardrobe caused a divide in her family

Jinger Duggar is the OG rebel.

She began wearing pants almost immediately after she married Jeremy Vuolo, and from there, things got complicated between her and her parents.

It was a very touchy subject, with the rift attempting to be covered up to keep optics looking shiny and bright. However, Counting On viewers saw things weren’t right.

Since then, Jill Duggar and several other siblings have worn pants. It has become more accepted, but the youngest Duggars must abide by the strictest dress code.

For now, Jill is taking all the heat from the family, and Jinger is enjoying some peace. They both wrote books, but Jill focused more on the family and the volatile ways of her father. At the same time, Jinger discussed her decision to move away from the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) and follow her own interpretations of the Bible.

Living on the West Coast has afforded Jinger enough distance to run her own life and make her own decisions, including her funky fall wardrobe.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.