Jinger Duggar is ‘natural’ for a rainy LA day

Jinger Duggar has done a lot of press recently, including plenty of makeup and hair days.

The Counting On star seems to have some downtime on her hands, which allowed her to soak up a “natural” hair day.

She is just coming off a visit from her younger sister, Joy-Anna Duggar, and her husband, Austin Forsyth. They brought their kids along, which allowed for some quality cousin time spent.

It’s been a whirlwind month for Jinger, who has been promoting her new book about leaving the IBLP (Institute in Basic Life Principles) and finding the right path for her.

Jinger has been very open about why she left the organization and how her choices (including her wardrobe) have changed since leaving the Duggar compound behind in Arkansas.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With all of the interviews and podcasts, Jinger could let her hair down and enjoy a naturally curly hair day while it poured in Los Angeles.

Jinger Duggar straightens her hair a lot

Fans of 19 Kids and Counting may remember Jinger Duggar when she wore her curly hair for filming back then. She has naturally curly hair, and even when she began dating Jeremy Vuolo, she wore her hair curly.

When Counting On began filming, and Jinger’s life with Jeremy was featured, she often straightened her hair for her confessionals. Even recently, she chose to wear her long hair straight without leaving room for her naturally curly hair to shine.

Jinger took to her Instagram Story to share her “natural hair” while enjoying a bit of rain in Los Angeles. It’s been pretty wet in California, and she was enjoying the chance to be au naturale.

Jinger Duggar goes natural with curly hair. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar received support from Amy Duggar King

As someone outside the family’s inner circle, Amy Duggar King has been speaking out about the injustices happening to her cousins.

Amy spoke up about Jinger Duggar’s new book and supported her journey. She also showed up for Jill Duggar when she and Derick Dillard walked away from the IBLP.

Jinger and Jill were both victims of Josh Duggar when they were little girls, and while Jinger hasn’t spoken out about her experience, Jill did an interview with Jessa Duggar when the news was made public. However, both sisters were involved in the lawsuit against the Springdale, Arkansas, Police Department.

Amy has remained supportive of her cousins but remains closest to Jill Duggar.