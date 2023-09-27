Jinger Duggar is Jeremy Vuolo’s ‘summer love’ in rule-breaking dress

Jinger Duggar is the fashionista sibling.

Her style has always stood apart from her sisters.

After marrying Jeremy Vuolo in 2016, she began experimenting with fashion, adding jeans, shorts, and sleeveless attire to her wardrobe.

It was part of her deconstruction from the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), something she addresses in her book.

Over the weekend, the couple seemingly attended a wedding, and Jeremy took the time to dote on his gorgeous wife.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

He shared a photo of Jinger in a black dress that hit mid-thigh and had a v-cut neckline. He used the song Summer Love in the background, adding an emoji with heart eyes near the bottom while tagging Jinger.

Jinger Duggar wore a rule-breaking dress to a wedding. Pic credit: @jeremy_vuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar was the first to go rogue on the Duggar dress code

After marrying Jeremy Vuolo in November 2016, Jinger Duggar made headlines when she began wearing pants.

She was the first sibling to marry off and change how she dressed unapologetically.

Jill Duggar had married Derick Dillard, and Jessa Duggar married Ben Seewald before Jinger walked down the aisle, and they still followed much of what the IBLP taught and what their father, Jim Bob Duggar, demanded of his daughters.

Jinger really broke the mold, and many of the Duggar daughters now wear jeans, pants, and swimwear.

Living on the West Coast has changed Jinger’s style, and now she is more into mainstream fashion than wearing the typical IBLP dress code.

What has Jinger Duggar been up to?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been doing a lot with their church lately, including a retreat.

They have added some content to their vlog, but not as much or as often as Joy-Anna Duggar does with her weekly videos.

Recently, Jinger appeared on The Tamron Hall Show with Jeremy to talk about what’s happened since her book release, and she gave her opinion about Jill Duggar’s Counting The Cost release.

She revealed she was happy that her big sister found her voice, but she made it very clear that it was Jill’s story. When Jinger wrote her book, she didn’t talk about her parents, specifically her father, like Jill did. There was some tip-toeing around it, but it was very subtle.

It will be interesting to see what the next couple of months have in store for Jinger and Jeremy. They haven’t teased anything new and seem more interested in a “normal” life these days.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.