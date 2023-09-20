Jessa Duggar reveals she is no longer a part of the IBLP

Jessa Duggar made a surprising confession during a recent Q&A session.

She and Ben Seewald are still very much entangled with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

The Counting On star has worked hard to be pleasing to her parents, and it’s shown over the years as some of her other siblings have moved away from the family and their beliefs in the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

However, Ben was ordained a while back, which raised questions about where he was preaching and whether they were a part of the IBLP and following the same teachings.

Jill Duggar and Jinger Duggar have both written books about leaving the IBLP, with Jill going more in-depth with her complicated family relationship and Jinger sticking to the story about disentangling from the religion she grew up in and working her way out of the teachings.

Naturally, when Jessa opened the floor for questions, she received one about whether she and Ben were still a part of the IBLP.

Jessa Duggar makes stunning confession

Jessa Duggar opened up during a recent Q&A session on her Instagram Stories.

She revealed what she believed was the “perfect” family size and confirmed where she stood with the IBLP.

When someone asked, “Do you and Ben follow IBLP?”

The Counting On star responded, “No, we do not.”

Jessa Duggar thought to be one of the siblings Jim Bob Duggar used against Jill Duggar

Jill Duggar made some shocking revelations in her book Counting The Cost.

She mentioned her father, Jim Bob Duggar, used several of her siblings against her when she attempted to get the money she was owed for filming 19 Kids and Counting and Jill & Jessa Counting On.

It was assumed that Jessa Duggar was one of the siblings who tried to reel Jill and Derick Dillard back into the narrative that the Duggar family was wholesome and God-honoring.

While Jill didn’t name names, Jessa was one of the siblings who was around when Jill and Derick were doing their YouTube Q&A sessions, leading to speculation she was the one who brought the offer of $20,000 from Jim Bob.

Jessa hasn’t spoken out about Jill’s book and has kept things mostly about her pregnancy, her children, and homeschooling with what she shared during the Q&A.

Jessa doesn’t seem to want to rock the boat with her parents by supporting her sister.