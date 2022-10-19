Jinger Duggar is ‘Free Indeed’

Jinger Duggar has a new book coming out. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar is speaking her truth, and it will ruffle some feathers.

There has been a fracture in the Duggar family for years, starting with Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard walking away from the family’s beliefs and Counting On.

While it hasn’t been announced yet, Jinger wrote a book about her experience going up in a household that followed the teachings of Bill Gothard and the IBLP way of life.

Speculation about Jinger’s beliefs has been around since she was a teenager airing on 19 Kids and Counting, as she was always the sister who was more daring than the others.

Jinger has yet to promote this book, but Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray found it on Amazon and shared it with their followers.

It is only available for preorder as it goes live in January 2023.

What will Jinger’s book be about?

While some may be hoping for a scathing tell-all, likely, that won’t be the case.

Interestingly enough, she talks about a brother-in-law who caused her to examine her beliefs.

The preview says, in part, “Jinger shares how in her early twenties, a new family member—a brother-in-law who didn’t grow up in the same tight-knit conservative circle as Jinger—caused her to examine her beliefs.”

This is believed to be Ben Seewald, especially since he helped facilitate the meeting of Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo.

While Jinger will talk about her choice to re-examine what the Bible says with the help of her husband, Jeremy, this began her journey of wearing pants and shorts and following what is said, not how Bill Gothard believed it should be interpreted.

Will this cause another Duggar fracture?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been very vocal about the latest family scandal regarding Josh Duggar and his crimes. They released a joint statement that called him out and was the harshest.

There was already some disappointment between Jinger and her parents regarding her decision to wear pants. While it appeared that Michelle Duggar was accepting when they did a confessional together for Counting On, Jeremy confirmed the couple was confronted about those things.

The book will release in a few months, and from there, it will be interesting to see where this lands Jinger regarding her family. She doesn’t see them too much as it is now.

There were plenty of “Free Jinger” posts for a long time, so her book title plays up to that.