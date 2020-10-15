Jinger Duggar heads off mommy shamers with ‘yesitsdecaf’ hashtag

Jinger Duggar is learning to head off mommy shamers after being in the public eye for years.

The Counting On star appeared to head off possible comments about the coffee in her hand. She used the hashtag “#yesitsdecaf” at the end of her Instagram post.

Is Jinger Duggar getting smarter?

It was a good attempt to make sure no followers called her out for caffeine consumption while being pregnant. Jinger Duggar pointed out the coffee was decaf, but that didn’t stop Counting On fans from sounding off in the comments.

Her post comment section is full of followers who are having a debate about whether or not you should consume caffeine while pregnant. Jinger made it clear she wasn’t indulging, but others believe she should and not worry about decaf.

Even though there are still questionable comments, Jinger Duggar hasn’t been attacked on this post. She was sharing her love of coffee, especially with it being pumpkin spice latte season.

The reality star has always been a fan of drinking coffee and often shares photos about shops she has visited or other special moments that are shared over a cup of the drink.

When is Jinger Duggar due?

In roughly four weeks, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will be welcoming their second daughter. They have been keeping Counting On fans updated on their journey.

She announced she was expecting back in the spring. Jinger also revealed she suffered a miscarriage last fall, which also played out on the most recent season of the show. The couple is thankful for a healthy baby girl this time around and they are looking forward to welcoming her in mid-November.

Right now, Jinger and Jeremy are both under heavy scrutiny with anything they post. From the decaf coffee disclaimer to the rainbow tie sported by Vuolo, they are making headlines daily. Even in the offseason, this couple is one that fans love to watch and judge, even if nothing big is happening in their daily lives.

It is likely that they return to Counting On if, and when, the show is renewed for a new season. With their baby on the way and Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar welcoming a little one in February, they have plenty of material. Also, Justin Duggar is courting Claire Spivey and that could be another wedding in the works.

For now, Jinger Duggar is focused on heading off mommy shamers before they get started.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.