Jinger Duggar gushes over ‘beautiful mama’ in Mother’s Day share

Jinger Duggar may be further along in her healing journey if her recent share is any indication.

The former Counting On star gushed over her mom, Michelle Duggar, in honor of Mother’s Day.

She didn’t make it back to Arkansas for the celebration, but she did boast about her “beautiful mama” on her Instagram Stories.

There’s been some speculation about the status of Jinger’s relationship with her parents following the release of her book. However, because she focused on religion and blamed Bill Gothard and his teachings, it didn’t rock the boat as much as Jill Duggar did with her book Counting the Cost.

The fourth daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar seems to love her mom a lot, and this is shown in the message she shared along with the photo of them together.

Jinger wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to the most beautiful mama inside and out. I love you more than words could ever describe!”

Michelle Duggar spent Mother’s Day with some of her children

While Jinger Duggar couldn’t make it to Arkansas to celebrate Michelle Duggar on Mother’s Day, some of her siblings were there instead.

Jana Duggar shared a tribute to their mom, which backfired when the post became about wishing her a Happy Mother’s Day since many believe she did more raising the children.

Jinger Duggar received a Mother’s Day shoutout from Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar may not have been in Arkansas for Mother’s Day, but she did celebrate with her family.

As the mom of two little girls, sometimes life is busy. Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo often travel around for speaking engagements with their daughters in tow.

Jeremy sang her praises with his post for her, writing, “@jingervuolo is an incredible person and mother 😍.”

The carousel of photos was of him and her, without their daughters included. Felicity and Evangeline are no longer shown on social media unless their faces are blurred/covered or photographed from behind.

Jinger and Jeremy both agreed to wait to let them decide whether they want to live life in the spotlight or remain more private. The Duggar siblings weren’t given a choice when they began filming 19 Kids and Counting years ago, and some of their most personal moments will live on forever as they were captured on film.

With Mother’s Day over, Jinger Duggar told everyone where she stands with her mom, Michelle Duggar.

