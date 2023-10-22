Jinger Duggar follower jokes she’s ‘sending Jim Bob to an early grave’

Jinger Duggar continues to live her best life out in California.

She showed off some of her fall fun earlier this week, but the West Coast temps are back for more summer.

Weekends seem to be family time for Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. They spent time with friends at a museum and shared some moments from the adventure.

However, Jinger’s attire got the attention of her followers.

It isn’t her first time wearing short jean shorts; it likely won’t be the last.

The Counting On star has amped up her wardrobe choices lately, which begs the question — why?

Jinger Duggar’s follower jokes about ‘early grave’ for Jim Bob Duggar

Even though Jinger Duggar has been seen in pants and shorts for years, the Instagram comment section lights up when she shares a new outfit or adventure.

Jinger shared her photos with the caption, “Perfect Saturday for a visit to the @gettymuseum with friends.”

One commenter wrote, “sending jim bob to an early grave,” likely about her short shots.

A follower thinks Jinger Duggar is trying to send Jim Bob Duggar to an “early grave.” Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger has been a significant influence on her sisters in the fashion world. She is the one who first wore pants and shorts, and the trend has hit all of the older Duggar daughters, including the not-yet-married Jana Duggar.

Jim Bob Duggar doesn’t press his sons for dress code

Interestingly enough, Jinger Duggar and what she wore caused quite a stir in the Duggar family. She spoke with her parents about her choices and moved away from the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) teachings.

Jim Bob Duggar wasn’t happy about it, and Jinger admits things are still strained.

However, it seems the Duggar sons can do as they please — without consequence.

Jason Duggar recently shared a shirtless gym selfie, showing his gains while getting fit. He has been in the gym quite a bit alongside his long-time friend, Elijah Kaneshiro.

The Duggar boys don’t appear to have consequences for defying family rules like the daughters do. Jill Duggar has all been but exiled, while Josh Duggar is serving time in federal prison and speaking to his father.

There has long been speculation that the boys are the most important to Jim Bob because they will carry on his legacy. Josh is no longer an option, so he is throwing his weight behind Jedidiah Duggar.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.