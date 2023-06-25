Jinger Duggar channels inner tomboy for ‘ootd’

Jinger Duggar is the resident fashionista of the Duggar family.

Her style is above what her siblings wear, though some of her sisters have taken their own direction and style as they became adults.

She was always the bolder sibling, wearing thick black eyeliner in the earlier seasons of Counting On. Once she married Jeremy Vuolo and moved to Texas, Jinger found her footing and began to shed the strict rules her parents placed on her.

From wearing pants to dying her hair blonde, Jinger found her sense of style. That was amplified when she and Jeremy moved to California, and she began adapting to the West Coast.

Jinger often shares her looks with followers, especially funky and cool ones. She and Jeremy are obsessed with sneakers, and their daughters always have new shoes on in photos.

Her most recent “ootd” was different from what followers are used to seeing her in, as it resembled something a painter would wear while out on a job.

Jinger Duggar showed off her look. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar shows off her tomboy look

Jinger Duggar took a mirror selfie to show off her “ootd.”

It was a painter’s jumpsuit, sneakers, and a white hat. She had her hair pulled back and smirked as she snapped the photo.

Interestingly enough, she may have actually been painting as the bottom of the jumpsuit pants had splotches of color on them.

Perhaps she was working on something for the church, or maybe she was working on some home improvements. After all, she just had Jana Duggar build her “dream closet” when she was visiting a few weeks ago.

Jinger Duggar declined an offer for Shiny Happy People

Earlier this month, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets was released on Prime Video.

Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard, Deanna Duggar, and Amy Duggar King participated in the series. They talked about the IBLP (Institue in Basic Life Principles), Josh Duggar, and the cycle of abuse and manipulation.

Jinger Duggar revealed she was approached to participate but opted not to because she wanted to tell her story in her own words. That’s likely when she began writing her book and worded things the way she did. Jinger was careful not to blame her parents and focused her criticism on Bill Gothard.

Even though she is a rebel in terms of her fashion choices, Jinger isn’t insistent on rocking the boat with her parents. She’s clarified that she loves them and thinks they did their best.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is streaming on Prime Video.