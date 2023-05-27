Jana Duggar looks ‘ripped’ in shorts as she builds Jinger Duggar’s ‘dream closet’

Another day, another project for Jana Duggar.

The eldest Duggar daughter is spending time with her sister Jinger Duggar in California.

They have an incredibly close relationship, and Jana has been out to visit Jinger several times since she and Jeremy Vuolo moved to Los Angeles.

Jinger shared a carousel of photos, revealing Jana helped her build her “dream closet” after a trip to the hardware store.

And while that was impressive, the focus was on how Jana looked and what she wore when the first photo was snapped.

So, has Jana ditched the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) dress code?

Jana Duggar wears shorts and a sleeveless tank top

In the first photo, Jinger Duggar and her big sister Jana Duggar showed off the project completed in less than a day.

Jana has been known as the “Jana of all trades” for years, as she constructed several things while appearing on 19 Kids and Counting and the spinoff, Counting On.

However, followers noticed Jana’s appearance immediately and began commenting on what she had on.

Jana wore a sleeveless tank top and shorts, which is against the Duggar dress code based on the IBLP teachings.

One follower wrote, “Jana is wearing shorts!😳”

Another chimed in, “Cue the comments on Jana wearing shorts 😂😂😂”

And one more noted her toned physique, saying, “Jana is ripped!!!”

Followers weigh in on Jana Duggar’s looks. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Interestingly, there weren’t many comments about what Jinger was wearing, despite her shots being much shorter and her outfit being more modern.

Duggar docuseries coming in June

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets will be available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime in just a few days.

It will delve into the IBLP, the influence of religion on the Duggar family, and just how far its reach has gotten.

The teachings of Bill Gothard have largely been criticized as abusive and manipulative. Jinger Duggar addressed that in her recent book, revealing how her upbringing in the IBLP affected her life.

Jill Duggar and Amy Duggar King both took part in the making of the docuseries, which was filmed sometime last year as Jill was pregnant with Freddy when she sat down for her interview.

They will likely be the only Duggar family members who take part. Jinger did her part with the book she wrote, which seems that was the end of what she was willing to share.