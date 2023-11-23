Jinger Duggar celebrates ‘jojo’ on her third birthday

Jinger Duggar is officially a mom of a three-year-old.

Her and Jeremy Vuolo’s youngest daughter, Evangeline Jo, celebrated her third birthday.

She was born while Counting On was still airing and did receive her birth special. Evangeline is one of the last ones, with only Brooklyn Praise Duggar (Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar’s daughter) having one after her.

Evangeline hasn’t been shown publicly except for her initial birth photos and what was seen on Counting On and in an update Jinger and Jeremy gave TLC.

From behind, she looks similar to her older sister, Felicity. She has light brown curly hair and is tall and slender.

Jinger shared a sweet birthday post about “jojo” and celebrating her third birthday.

Jinger Duggar celebrates ‘jojo’

On Instagram, Jinger Duggar shared two photos and a sweet message about Evangeline Jo’s third birthday.

She wrote, “celebrating our sweet little 3 yr old, Evangeline Jo 💛so thankful for God giving us this little angel to raise! We love you, jojo 🥰”

The first photo showed Jinger smiling while holding her newly minted three-year-old, while the second was more of an outtake that she included for fun.

Jinger tagged the post at The Grove, likely where she and Jeremy Vuolo took the kids to celebrate “jojo.”

It’s interesting to see Jinger refer to Evangeline as “jojo.” Duggar followers knew she would get a nickname, especially with her big sister Felicity being called Lissy.

Here’s why Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo keep their girls’ faces private

There’s been plenty of talk about why Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo only show Felicity and Evangeline from behind, in shadows, or with their faces covered.

Initially, Felicity lived in the spotlight from birth until Counting On was canceled. She was shown on the show and in photos shared by Jinger and Jeremy.

However, she was young enough that she may not be recognizable as she grows. Jinger and Jeremy want to give their daughters control over their decisions to be shown on social media and live a public life.

There’s speculation that the couple chose to pull back on social media after Evangeline was born in November 2020 because they knew that Josh Duggar was being investigated for sending and receiving child sexual abuse material (CSAM). They didn’t confirm that was the case, but the timing was almost spot on when it was revealed the Duggar siblings were alerted to Josh’s issues.

Jinger and Jeremy are now parents to a three-year-old and an almost six-year-old.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.