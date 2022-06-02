Jinger Duggar called out for flaunting her wealth, ‘must be nice’

Jinger Duggar is called out for flaunting her wealth. Pic credit: @jeremy_vuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have lived in California for almost three years now.

Their lifestyle is different from the one Jinger led growing up in the Duggar family. She is no longer as frugal as she once was, though that shouldn’t surprise followers, given her wardrobe upgrades over the years.

The latest batch of photos triggered Jinger’s followers, and they came for her in the comments.

Jinger Duggar shares her latest purchase, fans call her out

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are big on their sneakers. They always wear high-priced kicks and often show them off in their photos. Even little Felicity gets in on the shoe game.

She captioned her Instagram photo dump, “Customizing my first pair of AF1 @theshoesurgeon and watching @jeremy_vuolo play futsal.”

Almost immediately, comments about Jinger Duggar’s wealth came up. She is the highest-paid Duggar sister, something Jeremy Vuolo confirmed in a deposition he underwent when she and her sisters filed a lawsuit over the leak of the molestation incident in 2015.

One follower commented, “You guys must be getting paid well! 😂”

Another said, “Must be nice, meanwhile countless families can’t even afford groceries.”

One more came in with, “Those are very expensive. My students would tell me they wanted, but very expensive. What happened to the thrift store Jinger gone Hollywood?”

The comment about the thrift store stems from where Jinger used to do all of her shopping. She and her sisters would go to thrift stores or garage sales to find clothing for themselves and the other siblings.

Jinger’s style has evolved since her move to California. It was apparent in one episode of Counting On where she and Jana Duggar shopped on Rodeo Drive. Jinger found a blazer she loved and purchased it for $300. It was a jaw-dropping moment for her big sister and the rest of the family.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are in the shade-throwing business

The couple has yet to make an official statement about Josh Duggar’s sentence, but they did throw some shade.

In a recent selfie shared by Jeremy Vuolo, he wore a “Save The Children” shirt. It was shared shortly after the sentence was revealed, and the couple has been very vocal about their thoughts on the child victims. They did speak out following the guilty verdict in what was the harshest statement from the siblings.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are living their best lives with the best of the best when it comes to sneakers.