Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo show off their daughters

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s daughters have gotten so big. Pic credit: @jeremy_vuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are very cautious about their daughter, Felicity, and Evangeline.

While Felicity grew up on Counting On, Evangeline has been out of the public eye since she was just a few months old.

Counting On fans did get to see Jinger’s birth special for Evangeline, but after that, only one other glimpse was given when the couple filmed an update video for TLCMe.

They’ve encountered numerous questions about why they chose to pull their children back from the public eye, mainly because they featured Felicity heavily as a child.

The reality TV stars decided to allow their girls to live a more private life, given they are no longer filming.

Jinger and Jeremy have occasionally given glimpses of the girls from behind or in the shadows. More recently, followers got a better look at the sisters and how big they’ve gotten.

Jeremy Vuolo shares photo of Felicity and Evangeline

On Instagram, Jeremy Vuolo shared a photo of himself and his two little girls.

Jinger Duggar was tagged, which likely means she was behind the lens and snapped the adorable shot.

Jeremy and the girls were photographed from behind, highlighting just how much Felicity and Evangeline have grown.

Felicity turned four in July, and Evangeline will celebrate her second birthday in November.

Both girls have heads full of curls, just like their mama, Jinger.

Felicity and Evangeline follow in their parents’ footsteps, having several pairs of Nikes. Both girls can be seen wearing them in various photos. However, several followers have called the couple out for their support of the show company, but they don’t seem to care.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo share big news

While Jinger Duggar’s siblings have been announcing pregnancies, she and Jeremy Vuolo shared another big announcement.

The couple bought a house and moved out of the rental they have been in since going to California in 2019.

Despite several comments they’ve received to leave the West Coast state, Jeremy and Jinger revealed they plan to stay there. They love their area and foresee themselves being in the home they bought for quite some time.

California has been good to the couple, and they seem to thrive there. Jinger has blossomed, changing her wardrobe to include ripped jeans and shorts.

Jinger and Jeremy will be in California moving forward, and they are excited to see what the future holds.