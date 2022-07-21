Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo slammed for their support of Nike

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are facing backlash for their decision to support Nike by buying their products. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are facing backlash after their most recent vlog.

Despite Jeremy showcasing a new buzz cut, most comments centered around their love for sneakers, especially those branded by Nike.

The former Counting On couple went and had a customized pair of Air Force 1s customized for Jinger. She could pick the color, design, laces, and everything in between.

That made up the majority of the vlog, while only a few scenes of Jeremy playing Futsal made the cut.

Followers quickly pointed out they weren’t pleased to learn about the conservative couple’s support of Nike. There were also a few who called out their obsession with sneakers too.

It seems that no matter what the couple shows or doesn’t show, they find themselves at the center of controversy.

Followers call out Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo for Nike support

Almost immediately following Jinger Duggar posting the teaser video to her Instagram account, the followers slamming her for buying Nikes came out.

One follower wrote, “Very disappointed that you guys are supporting Nike. Are you not in touch with their beliefs and how they REFUSE to stand for the national anthem🤬 Before you support a brand like Nike you should learn about them especially as you’re promoting them. Doesn’t make you look good. Sorry”

Another was quick to state, “I am very surprised that you would align yourself and your brand with Nike, but we all make our own choices. Give me a new perspective on you.😢”

And one more chimed in with, “Not sure how this is worthy of anything – what message exactly are you trying to convey here? Nike is a woke company, the shoes are over priced and made by slave labor, designing your own says it’s all about me!!, really, just trying to understand your message as a whole and what J&J is really all about here. I thought you were about Christian living but This isn’t a representation of Christ in any way. Asking for real clarification.”

Nike has been embroiled in controversy for years. One of the big controversies is their affiliation with Colin Kaepernick after he took a knee while the national anthem was played during football games. Another big controversy stems from accusations that the company uses forced laborers and sweatshops to produce its products.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo rebrand

The former reality TV stars decided to rebrand themselves using the J&J logo. Their vlog is the first piece they have used the logo on, but more things are likely coming. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have done several other ventures, but most have failed and been scrubbed from their platforms.

Despite this being a rebrand, it seems it missed the mark as followers are already calling them out.