Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo celebrate six years of marriage

The couple tied the knot in 2016, and since then, their lives have changed in many ways.

Jeremy shared a bare-faced photo of Jinger as the two presumably shared a meal.

He took the time to acknowledge their marital accomplishment by writing, “There is no one else I’d rather live this life with. I love you, @jingervuolo! Six down. A lifetime left.”

When they tied the knot, they lived in Laredo, Texas. Now, they are in Los Angeles, California.

It’s been quite a ride, but Jinger and Jeremy appear perfect together.

Jeremy Vuolo gushes over sixth wedding anniversary

Jeremy Vuolo took the time to share the above Instagram post and a short clip about what he was doing the night before their wedding six years ago.

He was getting ready for bed to wake up and marry Jinger Duggar. She then appeared in the video and brought a large bowl of popcorn with her as the couple planned to watch Netflix and enjoy the snack.

In the six years since Jeremy married Jinger, they have welcomed two little girls. Felicity Nicole Vuolo was born in July 2018, and Evangeline Jo Vuolo was born in November 2020.

They moved from Texas to Los Angeles in 2019 and are content living on the West Coast.

Jinger Duggar opens up about her family

While it hasn’t been highly publicized, Jinger Duggar has a book coming out that talks about how she chose to break away from some of the beliefs her parents instilled in her.

Things like her dress code, what she could and couldn’t watch or listen to, and other situations she chose to question are included. The book isn’t about leaving her faith but about what God’s word says and how she interprets it.

Jeremy admitted that there were conversations between Jinger’s parents and her about her wardrobe, especially when she moved to wear pants and jeans more frequently. While they denied it was an issue between them on the show, Jeremy later spoke out and revealed there was some tension about it.

Jinger has changed a lot in the six years since she married Jeremy. She has come out of her shell more, putting herself out there more in terms of her wardrobe and leading the life she believes is God-honoring.