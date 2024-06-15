Jinger Duggar addresses keeping her children’s privacy

It’s been years since Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo stopped sharing identifying photos of their daughters, Felicity and Evangeline.

The couple has repeatedly addressed the need for their daughters to choose whether they want a public or private life—something Jinger wasn’t given as a child.

Jinger grew up in front of cameras during some of the most awkward years of her life, and while she could do nothing to protect herself, she has complete control over her daughters.

Followers continue to ask why she and Jeremy don’t show the girls, even though it’s been discussed numerous times.

During their appearance on The Unplanned Podcast, Jinger discussed it again.

There was also talk about some comments the Counting On couple received when they decided to stop posting Felicity and Evangeline, especially after the earlier years of Felicity’s life were filmed for Counting On. Evangeline also got a birth special for the show before it was canceled.

Jinger Duggar talks about privacy

One thing that has become super important to Jinger Duggar is the privacy of her daughters.

Felicity and Evangeline Vuolo are no longer shown online. While Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo share glimpses of them with their faces obscured or covered. They tend to catch them from behind.

On The Unplanned Podcast, Jinger said, “I just really felt like I don’t want their faces out there. I don’t want them to like be a part of this because I was.”

She has made it no secret that she didn’t love growing up in the public eye and filming everything.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo have remained in the public eye since Counting On was canceled, and it seems they plan to continue that, as Jinger has another book coming out.

When it comes to their girls, though, they can decide if they want to live in the public eye when they are old enough to make their own choices.

Jinger Duggar shared family photos

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s appearance on The Unplanned Podcast went live earlier this week, but it was filmed weeks ago.

The couple has been back to the day-to-day, which includes spending time outdoors with the people she loves.

She captioned the post, “I’m cherishing these moments! Life isn’t always easy. Our journey through life is filled with both joy and sorrow. We find peace through it all when we rest in our sovereign God. He has promised that he will never leave us or forsake us. So let’s find joy in that reality and thank God for the blessings He’s given us today. 🤍”

Jinger values her daughters’ privacy, especially after everything she dealt with growing up. She has put them first in her life, and when they get older, they will likely appreciate her stance even more.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.