Jim Bob Duggar trolled on campaign page after releasing statement about Josh Duggar

Jim Bob Duggar is still running for the Arkansas Senate despite the family’s legal issues.

He released a statement about Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict, and people flocked to the comment section to call him out.

They didn’t go easy on the reality TV dad either.

Jim Bob Duggar’s political statement on Josh Duggar

On his page, Jim Bob Duggar for Arkansas, he put out a statement that echoed the one he and Michelle Duggar put out following Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict that was rendered last week.

He wrote, “As a father, I am heartbroken over the entire situation regarding my son, all who have been affected by it in any way, and those who have been harmed through CSAM. As an American, I respect our legal system and am thankful for those who serve in it. As a Christian, I put all of my trust in Christ in both the joyful and difficult moments of life.”

Duggar continued his statement saying, “As your state senator, I promise to remain an unwavering conservative voice representing our great community in Little Rock. Thank you for your prayers and support.”

It didn’t take long before the comment section filled up with followers and critics who wanted to come for Jim Bob Duggar. They questioned his ability to speak for the people and called out the victims’ names.

Jim Bob Duggar is trolled after releasing statement

Immediately, Jim Bob Duggar was called out for deleting comments.

One commenter said, “Looks like these comments are getting deleted….How can anything with a conscious, especially one who is a true follower of Christ, support a man who created all this abuse…”

Another mused about people digging into his background, writing, “I’m just waiting for people to start digging into his own background.”

And finally, someone else said Jim Bob Duggar should say the victims’ names and wrote them out, typing, “Say their names. Jill. Jessa. Jinger. Joy. Daisy. Danica.”

Jim Bob Duggar isn’t backing down from running for the Arkansas Senate, despite what happened with Josh Duggar’s child pornography case. There was some speculation he would pull out, but his statement clarifies that he still wants to win the race and use his conservative voice to represent the people of Arkansas.

Voting is set to take place in Arkansas on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.