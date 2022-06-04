Jim Bob Duggar banned a Duggar girl from Dancing with the Stars

Jim Bob Duggar from Counting On. Pic credit: @Jana Duggar/YouTube

It is well known that Jim Bob Duggar has a set of rules that his family has to live by to adhere to their religion, as well as their public image as reality TV stars.

This included prohibiting them from listening to music or dancing. They also had to dress conservatively and show very little skin.

This made a reality TV show like Dancing with the Stars a no-go for any Duggar girl. This was proven when the show reached out to a Duggar girl and invited her to compete, only to have Jim Bob force her to turn down the role.

Jim Bob Duggar shoots down Dancing with the Stars opportunity

According to The Sun, Dancing with the Stars reached out to Amy Duggar King and invited her to join the show.

While Amy is not one of Jim Bob’s daughters, his word still holds weight and he was able to use his power to prevent his niece from joining the show.

“She was offered to go on Dancing with the Stars, but Jim Bob would not let her do it,” The Sun reported. “She’s had many opportunities for shows.”

The problems with Dancing with the Stars were plentiful for someone as conservative as Duggar. There is a problem with dancing and music, but the show often uses racy costumes and the dances are often very sexually intimate.

Jim Bob’s sister Deanna was in no way as conservative as Jim Bob, but Amy appeared on the show 19 Kids and Counting, which likely is how he was able to keep her from other reality TV shows.

Amy Duggar King is no longer on good terms with her family

Amy is no longer on good terms with the main Duggar family. In an interview with The Sun, she said that she broke away from the family after her cousin was implicated in the molestation scandal.

“I found out that there were things that happened, very severe, very sad things that happened,” Amy said at the time. “This family always seemed perfect and they’re not and they’re hiding things.”

While Jim Bob still held sway over what Amy could do, she said she did not want to be around them, or be known for being part of the family, saying it wasn’t “healthy” for her.

