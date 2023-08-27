Jill Duggar’s upcoming book is a bestseller under unique category

Jill Duggar’s highly-anticipated tell-all, Counting The Cost, is just weeks away from release.

Initially, it was set to drop in early 2024, but with the preorders that came flooding in, the publisher pushed the release to September 2023.

The Counting On star will be revealing her story for the first time, and it’s been talked about since it was announced earlier this year.

She participated in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets alongside her husband, Derick Dillard, her cousin, Amy Duggar King, and her aunt, Deanna Duggar.

It seems that this book will indeed be a tell-all, unlike the book Jinger Duggar released, which focused on her talking about Bill Gothard and the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) and the harm it did to her.

But, the classification of Jill’s book is interesting.

Jill Duggar’s new book lands in interesting category

If you want to purchase Jill Duggar’s book on Amazon, it is available for preorder and will arrive when it is officially released.

When searching for Jill’s book, interested parties will find it trending at the number one spot for Occult Cults & Demonism.

How it ended up there is a mystery, but also quite funny, given how many feel about the IBLP and its influence on the Duggar family.

Jill Duggar’s book is a best seller in an unusual category. Pic credit: Amazon

The irony is not lost on us, though.

Duggar critics are likely laughing at how this turns out, and we understand why.

There have long been references to the Duggar being in a cult, but the occult and demonism category would have them clutching their pearls.

Jill Duggar gets little support amid book announcement

When Jill Duggar announced that she was releasing a book earlier this year, she wasn’t met with much family support.

Aside from Amy Duggar King and Deanna Duggar, Jill and Derick Dillard have lived their lives without much interaction from some of her family members.

Jinger Duggar did show a little support, but some shade was also thrown.

In the comment section, her brother, Jedidiah Duggar, clearly disagreed with how Jill was doing things. He did Jim Bob Duggar’s bidding, defending his parents the entire time.

When the book releases next month, it will be interesting to see how many people purchased it ahead of time and how many more sales Jill will have in the weeks following. She may give her little sister Jinger a run for her money when it comes to being a successful author.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.