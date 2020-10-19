Jill Duggar visits pumpkin patch with Derick Dillard’s family after revealing rift with hers

Jill Duggar is proving she is just like the rest of us as she enjoys the pumpkin patch in the fall.

The former Counting On star continues to share her journey with followers on social media and through YouTube videos, opening up about what has happened since leaving the show and the rift with her family.

Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar spend time at a pumpkin patch with family

On Instagram, Jill Duggar shared a gallery of photos from their outing to a pumpkin patch. She and Derick took Israel and Samuel to meet up with his mother and brother as well.

They are a pretty active part of their lives.

It was clear they had a good time, with Jill sharing photos of some of the special moments throughout their adventure — from Israel wearing his mask to the family photo in front of the pumpkin tower.

Derick is close to his mom and his brother, and it looks like they are making the most of the time they have together.

Sharing photos of her adventures has become a highlight for Jill Duggar’s followers. She has tried new things, revealed she occasionally has a drink with dinner and showed that she and Derick Dillard follow the rules regarding mask-wearing in public.

What’s next for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard?

Currently, Derick Dillard is in his last year of law school. He has been working hard toward finishing, with Jill Duggar supporting him along the way.

The two discussed they are not in debt and have found ways to work things out without falling into that trap.

As the holidays approach, it will be interesting to see where Jill and Derick end up. Last year, she didn’t spend any of the holidays with her family, but they did see his mom.

They appear to be leaning more on his side of the family these days, though Jessa Duggar has made an effort to reach out and spend time with Jill.

While Jill Duggar isn’t living a super mainstream life, she is definitely more modern than her siblings. She gets along really well with Amy Duggar King, and the two spend a lot of time together.

Even though she may not have the support of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Derick Dillard and his family are there making memories with her and the children.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.