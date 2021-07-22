Jill Duggar talks about Sam Dillard’s ‘off the charts’ dust allergies

Jill Duggar is freezing stuffies these days. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar keeps it real with her followers.

After choosing to share her real-life struggles last fall with her parents, she has been pretty open with her followers about what goes on in her life.

She and Derick Dillard have been using their YouTube for a while now, especially with Counting On and the TLC network not dictating what and when they share things.

Jill Duggar reveals Sam’s allergies

Jill Duggar talked to her followers on her Instagram story about putting Sam Dillard’s “stuffies” in the freezer.

While some may be wondering why she was bagging up stuffed animals and what putting them in the freezer would do, the former reality TV star laid it out for them.

She talked about Sam’s “off the charts” dust allergies and made a whole Instagram post about it. Jill even revealed she was “horrible at keeping on top of it” when it comes to the dust in her house.

Instead of washing the toys, the allergist suggested Jill Duggar should freeze them. In 24 hours, the dust mites are dead, and they can be given back to Sam to play with.

What’s next for Jill Duggar?

Not much will change for Jill Duggar with the cancellation of Counting On. She and Derick Dillard walked away from the show in 2017, and since then, they have been doing their own thing.

He graduated from law school this spring, and Jill continues to stay home with the children. Israel Dillard started kindergarten last fall, and in a few weeks, he’ll be going back to school as a first-grader. Sam is still too little, so he will remain with Jill at home and be able to go on adventures with her and Amy Duggar King.

There is speculation that she and Amy may end up with a juicy tell-all, but since Jill seems to be hanging on to the minimal relationship she has with her parents, it is unlikely she will spill the tea as Amy would. In fact, the Duggar cousin even teased that she is ready to talk if the NDA she signed is void.

Where Derick Dillard goes from here remains to be seen, but he has teased working with children in the entertainment business. Jill Duggar takes care of her family and supports her husband in his endeavors while managing to keep everything real.

For now, she is on mommy duty while she freezes Sam’s stuffies.