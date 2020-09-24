Jill Duggar sparks controversy by looking to Derick Dillard — Is it fear or reassurance?

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have done a couple of Q&A sessions now, and they are all Counting On fans can talk about.

The most recent one was shared yesterday. Fans are arguing over whether Jill is more worried about disappointing Derick or about the response she may get from the Duggar family.

Is Jill Duggar scared of her family or Derick Dillard?

On Instagram, Jill Duggar shared a still from the recent Q&A session. It got followers talking about the way she looks to her husband when she answers the questions.

One follower suggested that Jill was worried something she said would upset Derick. She often looks to him to fill in answers or when she is unsure. Another one chimed in and said that the looks between the couple appear to be more like Jill looking to him for reassurance because of what her family may think.

The videos have been full of information and Jill Duggar has repeatedly said that her views are based on what scripture says, not necessarily what she grew up adhering to in the way of rules. Derick was raised in a more mainstream way and they have talked in depth about how things will look for them as a family

The Duggars don’t always approve

During the video, Jill Duggar did acknowledge that some of her siblings do not agree with the way she is living her life. There are some who are more accepting and others who are not. While she didn’t name names, based on social media activity, some have put two and two together.

She has attempted to be authentic in the last couple of years, revealing that her beliefs have shifted. Jill has not changed as a person, but she has become more accepting based on her own research and development. She still has a similar outlook on life, but things like pants and tattoos are no longer taboo for her or Derick Dillard.

There has been a lot of back and forth between Derick and Jill’s family. Threats of a tell-all book, revelations that the couple is not allowed at the Duggar family home unless granted permission, and so much more. She has remained silent through it all, and after she revealed in the video that she fears backlash, that explains her staying quiet.

For now, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are enjoying the life they built for themselves. They have a home church, two boys who are learning and growing, and they love one another.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.