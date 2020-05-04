Jill Duggar slammed for not social distancing after seeing Derick Dillard’s mom

Jill Duggar is catching heat on Instagram again. She shared photos of herself and her boys hanging out with Derick Dillard’s mom while he was studying for finals.

She has been posting about the quarantine and social distancing, but sharing these photos has gone against that. Did Jill decide to see family now? They were at Derick’s family property a while back, but it looked like they were staying away and visiting from afar.

Counting On fans called out Jill for not social distancing

In the photos Jill Duggar shared yesterday, she and the boys were close to Derick Dillard’s mom. There was no social distancing going on, and one fan called out the former Counting On star for contradicting herself.

The family spent time outside at the boat ramp and in the water. Israel and Samuel Dillard appeared happy in the photos and videos, enjoying their time with their grandma. Jill mentioned that Derick was studying for finals, which is why she took the boys and got out of the house

On the Instagram post, Jill Duggar was told, “what happened to social distancing and staying home? Quarantines and safer at home? You do know that means even away from family?” This was the comment that garnered the biggest number of comments under it.

As of now, Jill has not responded. She typically avoids the harsh comments, especially when it comes to something about Derick Dillard or something she has done that she has condemned in the past.

Is Jill Duggar seeing other family members?

In early April, Israel Dillard celebrated his fifth birthday. Jill shared photos of her mom and two sisters outside the window, wishing him a special day. It was clear they weren’t coming into contact with one another.

Later, Jill shared photos of the boys fishing alongside her and Derick Dillard. His mom was seen waving as they drove down to the place where they fished. By all accounts, it looked like she was taking social distancing and quarantining seriously.

A few days ago, Jill Duggar saw her sister, Jessa Duggar. The younger sister came to get clippings from her older sister and shared it on Instagram. Her social distancing was questioned then, but it appeared that they were attempting to keep apart while still showing they were together at the same place.

While Derick and Jill are no longer filming for Counting On, viewers still keep up with their lives through social media and their blog.

Counting On is currently on hiatus, but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.