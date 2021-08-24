Jill Duggar shared back-to-school photos of Israel and Sam

Jill Duggar shared back-to-school photos. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar shared some first day of school photos for her two little boys.

Israel is the first Duggar grandchild to attend public school, and this year, he is entering the first grade.

Samuel isn’t school-aged yet, but he is doing preschool activities with Jill. She included those in her back-to-school post as well.

The school year begins for the Dillard boys

On Instagram, Jill Duggar decided to share the photos of Israel and Samuel Dillard. She did not that school began last week, so it was a late post.

She wrote, “[emojis] 1st day of 1st grade was last week for this big guy! 😃Its hard to believe we are already here!! [sad face emoji]”

Regarding Sam, Jill said, “Sam is super happy to be getting some one-on-one time with mommy in preschool at home & on-the-go with regular library visits and fun classes they offer!”

This is the second year of public school for Israel. Jill Duggar announced she enrolled him on social media, and followers went wild. He was the only school-aged child, aside from Josh and Anna Duggar’s kids, and it was assumed Jill would homeschool.

He attends the same school Derick Dillard did as a child, which is special to them. Jill has taken to teaching Sam preschool at home, and as she said, incorporating resources like the library.

What have Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard been up to?

Fresh off a few years of intense studying and demanding courses, Derick Dillard graduated from law school this past spring. Since then, the family has been enjoying spending time together and taking various trips.

Most recently, they took a trip to Oregon. Jill and Derick spent time with Zach and Tori Roloff. They have all been on TLC shows, and it appears that Tori may have reached out to Jill at some point when news about her relationship rift with her parents.

They are back from Oregon, and Jill Duggar is uploading photos on Instagram. It appears the couple had a lovely time, and now, it is back to reality for everyone.

As for what is next for Derick Dillard, the couple has not announced that yet. They have been away from Counting On for years, so the cancellation hasn’t affected them. Followers are waiting to see what path Derick takes and where that will lead the family as they continue to move forward.