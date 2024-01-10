Jill Duggar returns to social media: ‘Took a little break’

Jill Duggar is back on social media after a few weeks away.

The former Counting On star shared a photo of herself kissing Frederick, keeping in line with no longer sharing the kids’ faces.

She acknowledged her break, writing, “❤️Took a little break. Happy to be back. Happy 2024 y’all!”

Her post ahead of the new one was from December 22, just days before she was spotted at the Big House for the Duggar Family Christmas.

It was shocking, especially since she and Derick Dillard were talking to her brother, Jedidiah Duggar. He is the only sibling to have spoken out against her book and defended his parents.

A lot happened over the last several weeks, and critics and followers hope Jill explains attending the Duggar Christmas.

Jill Duggar questioned over decision to attend Duggar Christmas

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jill Duggar received heavy criticism for attending the Duggar Christmas at the Big House.

Her followers were shocked she would want to spend time at the Big House, especially after she revealed some of the things she endured at her parents’ hands.

She had spent time promoting her book Counting The Cost, which called out her father, Jim Bob Duggar, multiple times for multiple things.

Jill also participated in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. She and Derick Dillard answered questions and discussed her family’s affiliation with the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

The author also returned to social media to promote her appearance on a new podcast. She will be on The Unplanned Podcast and shared a clip of what followers can expect.

Jill Duggar hangs out with Amy Duggar King

Not only did Jill Duggar return to social media with two posts nearly back-to-back, but she also had time to share an ad for her partnership with a local resale shop.

Her cousin, Amy Duggar King, was also present. And Deanna Duggar was there with her daughter and niece.

Jill and Amy pose at a thrift shop. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

The two spend plenty of time together at the thrift shops, often sharing the deals they picked up. Jill was taught to “buy used and save the difference.” The Duggars have always shopped in second-hand stores, and the siblings would wear hand-me-downs quite frequently.

It would be interesting to know whether Amy brought up Jill attending the Duggar Christmas or if she ignored it completely.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.