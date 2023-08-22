Jill Duggar proves that having a green thumb isn’t always enough

Jill Duggar has a knack for growing things.

She has shared photos of her garden and some major garden hauls throughout the summer.

This is the Counting On star’s first garden in her new home, and it’s been flourishing.

Well, until now.

The reality TV star reached out to her Instagram followers for help with her Mexican sunflowers.

Jill wrote, “Anyone ever planted this Mexican sunflower variety before? I’m curious why it’s such a giant plant and only after the plant fell over it produced one single flower. (See my stories) Maybe it’ll produce more? Idk. lol.”

Jill Duggar asks for gardening help

Having a green thumb is something that must run in the Duggar daughters’ blood.

Jill Duggar showed off her incredible garden and all the fruits of her labor, and Jana Duggar always tended to the family garden at the Duggar compound.

This time, though, Jill found something she wasn’t having good luck with.

She revealed that her Mexican sunflowers weren’t producing flowers. The one she holds in the photo came after the flower had toppled over.

The Counting On star also mentioned putting a fall garden in, as her summer garden is diminishing. Jill was able to harvest plenty of tomatoes and cucumbers/pickles, as she has shown her followers.

The garden has been something Jill has spent a lot of time in, especially when she needs peace.

What’s next for Jill Duggar?

In September, Jill Duggar will release her highly-anticipated tell-all book. The release was pushed up from January due to an overwhelming response from pre-sales.

It’s unclear how much will be told in the book, but with the help of her husband, Derick Dillard, there is speculation it will spill some unknown Duggar tea.

The couple has been sharing what they could since they walked away from Counting On in 2017. Little tidbits here and there revealed they weren’t compensated for their time on the show, and when Jill did get her share after having to fight for it, it only worked out to a little more than minimum wage.

Some of her siblings have become estranged from her, and Jedidiah Duggar made it clear that he wants nothing to do with her. Jill revealed that some of her siblings weren’t happy with her when she walked away in 2017, and the more she speaks, the more likely they are cutting ties.

There have also been some rumblings of more that will come from the Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets docuseries. She and Derick took part in the first four parts and will likely take part in more.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.