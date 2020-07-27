Jill Duggar ‘loves’ Jessa Duggar’s dress — Is the Counting On star switching up her style?

Jill Duggar is there to show her sisters some support. Despite rumors of a rift with her parents, it looks like things are at least cordial for outward appearances.

Fashion seems to be something Jill is interested in as she continues to wear and try on new styles. Jinger Duggar is the reigning fashionista but Jill is not far behind.

Jessa Duggar gets a shoutout from Jill Duggar

Earlier today, Jessa Duggar shared a sweet photo of herself pushing Ivy Jane in a swing. She wrote out a cute little paragraph about the moments spent with her little girl. In the photograph, she was wearing a cute dress that typically isn’t her style.

In the comments, Jill Duggar popped by to comment about how she loved the picture and the dress. It was flowy and cute on Jessa. It is sleeveless and runs above the knee. It is something that isn’t the norm for the Duggar women, but it got plenty of attention on Instagram.

There are variant rules when it comes to the Duggar dress code. From dresses to long skirts, the lengths are typically below the knee as to not draw attention. As the girls have gotten older, their style and wardrobe have changed.

Will Jessa Duggar go rogue like Jinger and Jill?

Over the last few years, the Duggar girls have changed their style up a lot. Jinger Duggar was the first to wear pants and experiment with new things. Jeremy Vuolo gave her a chance to find herself, and she did.

Next, Jill Duggar seems to shy away from the typical clothing she wore. She has since been seen in shorts, tighter-fitting garments, and even swimsuit photos that she shared on social media. Jill has become close to her cousin Amy Duggar King and often sports clothing from the boutique she owns and operates.

As for Jessa, this dress seems to be a bit out of the ordinary. She typically sticks to what she knows when it comes to clothing. Filming for Counting On usually sees her in a long skirt. Jessa may be thinking of branching out when it comes to style, but it is unlikely she will stray as far as her sisters.

Seeing Jill Duggar show up to compliment Jessa Duggar’s look was a treat for Counting On fans. With the uncertainty of their relationship at the moment, the outward appearance of care is a good sign.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.