Jill Duggar gears up for tell-all that could rock the Duggar world

Jill Duggar is preparing for a whirlwind month.

Her book Counting The Cost will be released on September 12, and based on the presale numbers, it will be a best-seller in no time.

The publisher moved up the release date by several months because of the mass demand for the book. When Jill initially announced she wrote a book, the release was slated for early 2024. That changed within weeks, and now, the day is nearly here.

Jill has been vocal about her experiences with reality TV, her family, and how things went down. With Derick Dillard in her corner, she has shed some light on what happened in the Duggar home growing up and has been the only Duggar sibling to speak out directly against her parents.

It is unclear how much tea is spilled in Counting The Cost, but it is said to be much more personal than Jinger Duggar’s book was. This will share intimate details about what Jill experienced while growing up and into adulthood.

She is gearing up for plenty of attention, especially in the days following the release.

Jill Duggar ready for huge book release

On Instagram, Jill Duggar shared a reel highlighting some of the moments throughout her book journey.

As all of her and Derick Dillard’s hard work comes to fruition, she is clearly looking forward to what’s ahead.

Her caption was filled with how to preorder the book and audiobook, revealing her September 12 release date (just one day before Michelle Duggar’s birthday).

Jill hasn’t had much family support for her latest endeavor. Her aunt, Deanna Duggar, and her cousin, Amy Duggar King, have been supportive, but her siblings have mostly remained quiet. However, Jedidiah Duggar jumped in her comments and defended his parents.

Will Jill Duggar expose more Duggar secrets?

Let’s be honest: the fact that Jill Duggar wrote this book with the help of Derick Dillard does have our hopes up that some Duggar tea will be spilled.

The two started to tell the truth during a series of Q&As on their YouTube channel but seemingly abandoned it to work on a book.

Jill was once the coveted Duggar daughter. She was the one who obeyed and followed the rules that were set forth. There was no rebellion from her, and she was the one who came forward to her parents about what Josh did to her and her sisters in the early 2000s.

There is speculation more details about the financial situation will be discussed. Some of it was discussed during her and Derick’s appearance in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

Jill has the potential to turn things upside down for her family by revealing some truths that have long been denied, but whether she will take that road remains to be seen.

This book may be how she gets justice for herself and works through her trauma after growing up in the Duggar home.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.