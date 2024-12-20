Jill Duggar experiments with AI and tattoos

Jill Duggar is one of the more adventurous siblings of the bunch.

She could contend for most rebellious with Jinger Duggar.

The former Counting On star and her husband, Derick Dillard, left the reality TV spotlight in 2017 when everyone else stayed.

Her book, Counting The Cost, told her version of events, which didn’t paint her father, Jim Bob Duggar, in the best light. It was more of a tell-all and vastly different from Jinger’s book, which only called out Bill Gothard and his teachings.

Jill had her nose pierced, which was a huge deal. That was long before Jinger wore pants and shorts, so she was dubbed the “rebel” Duggar.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jill has been experimenting with AI and has shared a few images with her followers.

Jill Duggar debuts tattooed look

Jill Duggar has been trying a few things with AI as the holidays approach.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share a few images and asked followers if they had tried the AI features on “the gram” yet.

Jill shared two AI creations. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

She chose a wintery image of herself in a snow globe with coffee, one of her favorite things.

The other image featured Jill Duggar decked out in tattoos, including sleeves.

It was a bit much with the neck tattoos for a Duggar daughter, but the ink didn’t look terrible. If Jill should choose to get a tattoo, it would suit her well.

However, it’s unlikely that she would do something so permanent to her body.

Jill Duggar continues to mourn the loss of her daughter

This will be the first holiday season since the couple lost their daughter, Isla Marie Dillard.

She was stillborn in April but wasn’t due until August.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard shared their grief with their followers as they documented their journey. Isla was given a funeral and buried, with many of the Duggar family members, including Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, in attendance. Derick’s family was also there to support the couple.

It’s unclear whether the couple will try for another baby or if they’ve decided to stop at three. Losing Isla took a toll on Jill – one that she bravely shared with her followers despite some backlash.

With Christmas on the way, it will be interesting to see if Jill and Derick attend the celebration at the Big House this year, as they did last year. They have been to both weddings this year and appear to be working toward a reconciliation.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.