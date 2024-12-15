Jinger Duggar highlights Michelle Duggar’s rollerskating skills

Jinger Duggar continues to have a good relationship with her mom, Michelle Duggar.

When her book was released, she wasn’t treated the way Jill Duggar was, likely because she chose to cast blame solely on Bill Gothard and his teachings instead of calling out Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar as Jill had done.

Michelle has visited Jinger in California more than once. She flew to California with Jordyn-Grace when Jinger welcomed Evangeline, tagged along on a sibling trip with Jana and Jason Duggar, and attended Jana’s bachelorette trip in August.

Jinger has often talked about her “sweet” mom and seemingly keeps their relationship strong despite living in Los Angeles. She did admit that her parents had a hard time with her wearing pants, though. They worked through it.

Over the weekend, Jinger took time to brag about her mom.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The former Counting On star shared a video highlighting Michelle in a roller rink, skating circles around the others on the floor.

Jinger Duggar gives Michelle Duggar a shoutout

On her Instagram Story, Jinger Duggar shared a video of Michelle Duggar at the roller rink.

It wasn’t a new video, but Jinger revealed she was amazed by how her mom could rollerskate in circles around the kids in the rink. She was even skating backward and didn’t miss a beat.

The video highlighted that Michelle still has skills on the rink floor, something she likely picked up in her younger days. Jinger was impressed and wanted the world to see.

While the video didn’t show everyone who was there, one of the Duggar daughters was also on the rink floor in one part of the video.

Jinger Duggar is expecting her third baby

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are expecting their third baby. The couple revealed the news a few months ago, as Jinger found out right before her sisters and mom came to California for Jana Duggar’s bachelorette party.

She is due near the end of March, and Michelle will likely head to California when the newest baby is born. We are waiting for a gender reveal, but Jinger confirmed that she and Jeremy know the gender.

The couple has been working on their podcast, consistently putting out episodes and keeping viewers up to date with things in their lives and her siblings’ lives, too.

Jinger is very much family-oriented, even if she kept some distance after marrying Jeremy in 2016.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.