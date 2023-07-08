Jill Duggar calls James Duggar her ‘forever buddy’ in sweet birthday message

All is well with Jill Duggar and James Duggar, or so it seems.

There had been speculation things between the siblings went south following Jill’s book announcement. James had shared some shady quotes.

However, those rumors can be squashed after Jill’s message to her little brother.

It’s a big few days of birthdays for Jill and her family. Not only is it James’ birthday, but Samuel’s and Frederick’s birthdays are coming up.

Jill took to her Instagram Story to shout out her brother for his birthday.

She shared a selfie of her with James and wrote a sweet message.

It read, “ALSO, HAPPY B’DAY TO MY FOREVER BUDDY & SUPER UNCLE TO OUR KIDS”

Jill Duggar’s shoutout to James Duggar. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar and James Duggar are still close

In Jill Duggar’s birthday message to James Duggar, she called him her “forever buddy,” referencing him being part of her “buddy team.”

She was a massive part of his upbringing, and when she married Derick Dillard and moved on from the big house, she and James remained close.

James has often shown up to hang with her and her boys and attended Derick’s law school graduation.

Things are complicated with Jill and some of her siblings. Still, it seems that even though she is releasing a book that heavily upset her brother, Jedidiah Duggar, James isn’t going to abandon his relationship with his sister.

Jill Duggar’s appearance in Shiny Happy People may have affected more relationships

Jill Duggar participated in the docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets alongside her husband, Derick Dillard.

Their decision to speak out about the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) and what happened to them while locked into Counting On and tied to Jim Bob Duggar was a huge step.

Amy Duggar King and her mom, Deanna Duggar, joined Jill and Derick in speaking out. The docuseries drew plenty of attention, and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar released a statement about it.

The Counting On star has been honest about strained relationships with some of her siblings because she left the IBLP and lived a more mainstream life. Her sisters seem to be still friendly with her, but some of her brothers haven’t been accepting.

Jedidiah Duggar was very clear about not wanting to deal with her, and Anna Duggar seemed to be on the same page as him and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu.

When it comes to drama, they prefer to keep things private. Most of their disagreements happen behind closed doors and never see the light of day.

With Jill’s book coming out in roughly two months, seeing if more dynamics change will be interesting.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.