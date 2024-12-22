Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard enjoy quality time ahead of holidays

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are gearing up for the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

The couple hosted Thanksgiving, with Jill sharing her prep before the holiday.

With Christmas around the corner, there are questions about whether the couple will spend time at the Big House again this year or if they will stay home.

However, before that, Jill and Derick found a few moments to spend together during basketball practice.

The former Counting On star took to social media to share a selfie with Derick and a quick shot of the basketball practice they were watching in the bleachers.

Taking a few moments to catch up is something everyone needs during a busy season.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard chose matching attire

On Instagram, Jill Duggar shared two snaps with a caption reading, “#wetalkinboutpractice,” complete with a basketball emoji before it.

Jill and Derick Dillard wore matching hoodies in the snap taken while sitting in the bleachers.

The second snap was of kids lined up under a basketball hoop. They were likely practicing shooting.

They didn’t appear to have the other boys with them, so it gave the couple a chance to spend time together without having to schedule something. Sitting together and enjoying basketball practice made them happy, as both looked less stressed in the photo.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard celebrate their first Christmas without their daughter

It has been a tough year for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, who were looking forward to being a family of six.

Earlier this year, Jill suffered a loss when their daughter, Isla Marie Dillard, was stillborn. The couple announced the tragic news on Instagram and shared the grieving process with followers.

Jill was due in August, but Isla was born in April, several months early. She and Derick chose to bury their daughter and hosted a funeral for her.

It has been challenging for Jill and Derick to navigate, with the Counting On couple grieving the loss as more milestones and moments continue passing. This will be the couple’s first Christmas without their daughter, who would be around four months old.

Their complicated relationship with Jill’s family also adds another layer of difficulty as they continue to move forward.

We suspect Jill will share photos from their Christmas celebrations, which typically include attending church, visiting with family, and spending time with her boys.

