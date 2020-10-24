Jill Duggar addresses ‘Karen’ in hilarious Instagram story post

Jill Duggar is calling and out “Karens” who troll her page. The former reality star shared a story about her boys fighting on her Instagram stories and made sure to let them know the flashlight was in the garbage.

She is no stranger to being critiqued. Over the years, her social media has been plagued with negative and judgmental comments. Now, Jill is getting ahead of the backlash with her own jabs.

What did Jill mean by “Karen?”

In a screenshot obtained by In Touch Weekly, Jill Duggar uses the bottom of her post on her Instagram stories to reveal that the flashlight that landed in the toilet was in the garbage. Her exact words were, “And flashlight is in the trash Karen.”

The latest thing with Karen is blaming her for everything. A “Karen” is someone, most likely a middle-class white woman who exhibits behavior that stems from privilege. The Karen hair cut is reminiscent of Kate Gosselin days with short hair on one side and longer hair on the other.

Memes and references have flooded the internet, and now, Jill Duggar has joined in with using the name. She has run into a lot of critics in her life, so referring to them as “Karen” isn’t shocking.

What has Jill Duggar been up to?

Over the last several weeks, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been airing their dirty laundry on YouTube while also giving exclusives to various publications.

Their relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar isn’t what it used to be and the couple confirmed a rift earlier this month. Now, the parents have issued a statement confirming the dire state of the relationship with their daughter.

Both Jill and Derick have been living a more mainstream life compared to what she was used to from growing up in the Duggar household. They are sending their oldest child to public school, a stark contrast to the homeschooling she grew up with.

As Jill Duggar redefines what her life is all about, she is learning new and up to date terminology, including what a “Karen” is. A lot has changed for the former reality star over the last year, and speaking her truth is just the beginning.

Before followers critique Jill and her parenting or presentation, they should first ask themselves whether or not they are one of the “Karens” she speaks of.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.