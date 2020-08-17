Jihoon Lee on relationship trouble with Deavan Clegg: ‘Please don’t fight with each other about my family’

It hasn’t been a good season for Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

When Deavan arrived in Jihoon’s native South Korea for what was supposed to be a permanent move, she realized that Jihoon hadn’t lived up to his end of the bargain.

The apartment Deavan was set to live in for the first month with her two young children was dark, dingy, and in a bad neighborhood, and Jihoon hadn’t gotten a stable enough job to pay for all of the family’s expenses like he promised he would.

The language barrier between the couple prevented them from communicating effectively, and their relationship has been on the rocks. To top it all off, Deavan and Jihoon’s parents are now all involved, with Deavan’s mom disapproving of Jihoon.

Jihoon’s mother is seemingly completely over the whole relationship.

The drama has been quite the topic of discussion among fans, but Jihoon recently took to Instagram to ask that they leave his family alone.

Jihoon posts to Instagram

A few weeks ago, Jihoon deleted all of the posts on his Instagram account. The strange move sparked rumors that he and Deavan had broken up, but Deavan’s mom Elicia assured viewers that that was not the case.

According to Elicia, Jihoon had simply had enough of online trolls and the criticism they bring. He didn’t want to deal with the hate anymore, so he deleted his account.

The social media hiatus, however, was short-lived; Jihoon began posting again last week and has continued to post regularly since.

One of his first posts since his return was a photo that carried a request for fans in the caption.

“I’m sorry, but please don’t fight with each other about my family. I’m going to stop the comments,” Jihoon wrote.

He turned the comments off for that post, but users can still comment on his other photos.

The plea likely came as a response to fights that erupted in the comments of a photo he posted on August 7. When one fan commented that Jihoon should take better care of his children, another responded “sense should you tell don’t tell someone how they should live there lives.”

The online dispute escalated, and that disagreement was one of several that erupted in Jihoon’s comment section.

Viewers will soon find out what happened to Drascilla

Tonight will be a big night for Jihoon on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Last week, the show ended with several adults chasing after Jihoon’s four-year-old stepdaughter Drascilla as she ran away. The show then cut to Jihoon crying on the curb, but viewers didn’t get to see what happened in between.

The dramatic editing made fans question whether Drascilla was safe, but many viewers suspect that whatever happened was far less dramatic than TLC made it out to be. Fans will have to tune in to find out.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.