Jessica White on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Everything to know about the new MTV star

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is back, but things have definitely changed with the big move to MTV and a slew of hot new stars.

Among them is Jessica White, a model, actress, and television personality who is taking the ATL by storm.

She has over 257,000 followers on Instagram, a number that is sure to climb as viewers get to know her in this upcoming season of LHHATL.

While Jessica made quite an amazing career for herself, recent headlines have centered around her former relationship with Nick Cannon.

If not for a devastating miscarriage in 2020, Jessica would have been Nick’s third baby mama following Mariah Carey and Brittany Bell. Instead, he went on to father quite a few kids with several women — something that Jessica seems to take issue with.

Jessica has said that her time on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is about healing and we can’t wait to see what she brings to this new season on a new network.

Jessica White is a top model

It takes a lot to impress Anna Wintour, but Jessica White did just that.

She met the Vogue boss at the beginning of her modeling career, and that meeting was likely the catalyst that shot her to modeling fame.

Just a week after meeting Wintour, Jessica landed her first job doing an editorial for Vogue, and the rest is history.

In the time since, she’s walked runways for Victoria’s Secret, DKNY, Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta, and Ralph Lauren — just to name a few.

Jessica has also modeled for magazines including Sports Illustrated, Maxim, Harper’s Bazaar, and W. She’s also appeared in CoverGirl, Maybelline, Gap, RocaWear, and more ads.

To say she’s booked and busy is an understatement.

Jessica wows in music videos and landed a soap opera role

Jessica’s modeling resume is already impressive, but it’s not even the start. She’s also starred in music videos and even landed a small part in a soap opera.

She’s said that Trey Songz is her first love, and that tracks, because Jessica was cast for his music video Neighbors Know My Name. She has also landed spots in music videos for Jay Z, Big and Rich, Robin Thicke, and John Legend.

As an actress, she had a small role in Big Momma’s House 2 and even played herself on The Young and the Restless back in 2008 for two episodes. She’s also appeared as a guest judge on America’s Next Top Model and was on E’s reality series Famously Single.

Jessica White’s career in entertainment is illustrious and varied, but that’s not what most know her for.

Instead, Jessica has become a household name for dating Nick Cannon, who has fathered 12 children at this point and doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon.

Jessica was almost listed among his baby mothers as she was also pregnant with Nick’s child back in 2020. She even announced the exciting news, but sadly, Jessica suffered a miscarriage, which happened just before Brittany Bell announced her second pregnancy with Nick.

Nick has since taken responsibility for his mistakes in his relationship with Jessica and even admitted that he’s still in love with her.

Things between the two can’t be too bad, at least not anymore, because Jessica recently appeared on Wild ‘N Out alongside him.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.