Jesse Palmer opens up about The Bachelor tradition Joey Graziadei’s season broke

Longtime Bachelor viewers know certain customs just aren’t meant to be broken.

Each season has elements that make it The Bachelor, and they cannot be changed.

Among these are the lead’s search for “their person” and the neverending question of whether or not cast members are “there for the right reasons.”

These Bachelor traditions are sacred, and we look forward to seeing the same cliche sayings, week after week, year after year.

But Jesse Palmer changed something up in the last episode that had The Bachelor viewers on notice.

And when asked why he did it, Jesse had a great explanation.

The Bachelor fans noticed Jesse Palmer changed up his send-off after the rose ceremony

The rose ceremony got a little intense in Episode 5 of Joey Graziadei’s season.

After all, The Bachelor cast was in Spain for a romantic (and dramatic) Europe trip that resulted in Sydney going home after all the drama with Maria and Lea stepping up to take over the villain role.

Joey handed out roses to everyone except Edwina Dorber and Allison Hollinger at the Rose Ceremony – meaning they had to say goodbye.

But when Jesse stepped up to give his famous “Take a moment and say your goodbyes” that we’ve come to know, The Bachelor host changed it up, and it was on purpose.

Instead, Jesse said, “Take as much time as you need, and when you’re ready, say your goodbyes.”

Jesse Palmer explains why he changed up his famous rose ceremony line

It wasn’t just the viewers that noticed Jesse’s switch up. Entertainment Weekly did too, so when they sat him down for an interview after the episode aired, he was asked about the change to such an iconic line.

“The Bachelor tradition is not to be messed with, so I don’t make these choices lightly,” Jesse explained.

He continued, “As I walked up to Joey and the podium, I could see the tension and emotion on Edwina and Allison’s faces, so I felt like offering them the courtesy to take as much time as needed.”

After sending Edwina and Allison home, Joey was left with just ten women as they continued this international journey to find love.

Next week, Joey and the dwindling group of women will be headed to Montreal, Canada, before heading to Alberta, Canada. Then, we’ll see the Hometown Dates ahead of the finale in Tulum, Mexico.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.