Joey Graziadei responds after he embarrassingly mistook Gypsy Rose for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei needs to brush up on current events because he made a big mistake this week, and we’re still collectively laughing about it.

Joey has managed to work his way into the hearts of Bachelor Nation, quickly becoming one of the most beloved Bachelor stars in recent years.

He has often been praised for how he treats the women on his season, always showing respect, making eye contact, and actively listening to everything they say.

Because of that, he is everywhere right now, doing publicity for his season and — based on this recent interview — putting his foot all the way in his mouth.

And while the 28-year-old tennis coach is probably pretty embarrassed after this mistake, it’s safe to say that Bachelor fans will keep on loving him.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

What did Joey say that has everyone clutching their pearls? Read on and find out.

Joey Graziadei needs to brush up on who is who in pop culture

It all went down while Joey was playing “How Online Are You?” with Betches.

During the game, they showed him a photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the woman who was just released from prison after serving eight years after she pled guilty to second-degree murder for the death of her mother.

Instead of saying Gypsy Rose, Joey thought the photo was Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and boy was he wrong! We’ll bet he never mistakes a convicted felon for a late Supreme Court judge again because The Bachelor star has the internet in stitches right now as many cannot believe he’d make such a big mistake.

Joey knew he stepped in it too because, after learning he was wrong, he quickly responded, “She looked like a Ruth, and the only Ruth I had in my head was the late Supreme Court justice. I’ll never live this one down.”

Swifties and the Beyhive might have a beef with Joey Graziadei

Joey went on to suggest that Beyonce would choose to be a lioness, but it turns out that she said she’d be a whale. He got a Julia Fox question right, though, and started sweating over a Taylor Swift question, saying, “I can’t get this wrong. There’s too many Swifties out there.”

He did get it wrong – guessing that Taylor enjoys her chicken fingers with mayo and hot sauce. But she likes her chicken with “ketchup with seemingly ranch.” That sounds like an odd combo.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC with a special Tuesday episode airing this week at 8/7c/