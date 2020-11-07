Jesse Meester is thirsting for Jeniffer Tarazona all over social media

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum, Jesse Meester, just can’t seem to help himself when it comes to Jeniffer Tarazona.

The 27-year-old has been leaving thirst comments on many of Jeniffer’s posts recently, letting the Colombian beauty know just how hot he thinks she is.

Jesse leaves thirst comments but Jeniffer plays it cool

It’s no secret that Jeniffer is a beautiful woman, and Jesse clearly agrees.

In one post that Jeniffer made to Instagram, she’s seen wearing a short skirt and leaning up against the wall.

“When u trynna take pics with your Lil cousins around,” she captioned the post.

Jesse seemingly couldn’t resist commenting and wrote “Mami” with a flame emoji next to it.

In another post, Jeniffer decided to show off her sunglasses while wearing army green pants and a crop top.

Again, Jesse commented, but this time he wrote “Babe” with the flame emoji.

While Jesse spends his time commenting on Jeniffer’s post, she doesn’t seem to be falling for his charm. Playing it cool, Jeniffer responds to his comments with kissy lip and heart emojis, she doesn’t engage in back and forth with his comments.

Jesse and Jeniffer both had failed relationships on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Jeniffer is also a 90 Day Fiance alum. Her relationship with Tim Malcolm was featured on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. The couple, who fans agreed had very little chemistry, tried to make things work throughout their time on the show, but got off to a rocky start.

Throughout his stay, Tim actively avoided being intimate with Jeniffer. He claimed that this was because he wanted to take things slow and make sure that they were both ready. She, however, made it very clear that she was open to the idea, but ultimately Tim was unable to follow through.

As the pair prepared for Tim to board his flight, he let it be known that he wasn’t happy at how things turned out. Jeniffer quickly pointed out that she wasn’t to blame for their lack of intimacy throughout the trip.

The couple tried to make things work after Tim left Colombia but, in the end, they just couldn’t make it happen.

As for Jesse, his relationship with Darcey Silva was one for the record books! Fans watched as Darcey traveled to Amsterdam to meet Jesse and that’s where their explosive relationship began.

Almost immediately, they clashed over Darcey’s drinking habits and Jesse’s controlling ways. Their relationship went back and forth for what seemed like centuries before they finally called it quits.

After the pair finally split, Jesse was featured on a new TLC show, Find Love Live, and continues his search for the love of his life. Darcey, however, stayed with 90 Day Fiance and the show followed her next relationship with Tom Brooks.

Darcey also received her own spin-off show with her twin sister, Stacey.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.