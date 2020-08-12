Jessa Duggar’s new photo has some Counting On fans freaking out — Here’s why

Jessa Duggar shocked some Counting On fans when she shared a photo of herself with her middle child, Henry. The photo appeared to give followers a glimpse at what an aging Jessa may look like.

While holding her sleeping son, Jessa stole some moments with him before placing him in his bed. She took a selfie to remember the moments as they are fleeting, and with that, caught some followers by surprise.

Does Jessa Duggar have grey hair?

The latest Instagram photo has the Counting On beauty looking older than she actually is. With the sun hitting her, Jessa Duggar looks like her brunette locks have turned grey.

At just 27-years-old, Jessa still has her whole life ahead of her. The Duggar genes have been generous to her and her siblings. With Jim Bob and Michelle appearing to keep their youthful looks, it is likely she won’t have to worry about aging before her time.

One commenter noticed the way the sun was hitting Jessa’s hair and revealed it gave her the impression she was going grey. Another chimed in revealing that the shadow was likely from bleached and toned hair, which makes perfect sense. Jessa has gotten her hair done, so that may have played a role in how the light was reflected.

What’s coming up for Jessa Duggar?

On Counting On, she and Ben Seewald are front and center. Future episodes are going to show him having laser eye surgery to improve his vision. It is something that appears to make Jessa Duggar nervous.

Also, the Duggar Christmas pageant will be shown. Jessa’s kids will be a huge part of it while Jim Bob Duggar ironically was cast in the role of a donkey. The previews for the upcoming episodes appear to have a lot in store for Counting On fans.

Recently, there was speculation that Jessa may have been expecting her fourth child. That was not the case, as she revealed the “bump” Counting On fans mentioned was just due to tacos she was enjoying.

As the new season of Counting On winds down, Jessa Duggar has been doing her best to keep followers up to date with her life. She talked a lot about what she and Ben Seewald have been up to during quarantine, much of which was featured in the special that aired on TLC.

For now, Jessa and Ben are enjoying their life with three kids and all the adventures it brings.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.