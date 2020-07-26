Counting On: Which of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s kids are twins?

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar have 19 kids and among them are two sets of fraternal twins. As Counting On continues to air and explore the family as the older children move on and build families, which of the Duggars are twins remains a popular question.

As of now, none of the Duggar children have had twins of their own. There are eight married couples and 18 grandchildren with two more due this year. With a massive family, there are bound to be more multiples in the future.

Which Duggars are twins?

Jana and John-David Duggar are the first set of Duggar twins. They were born after the eldest son, Josh Duggar, making them children two and three for Jim Bob and Michelle. Because they are boy/girl twins, they are one of the easiest to remember.

John-David married Abbie Grace Burnett in the most recent Duggar marriage in November 2018. The couple welcomed their first child in January. Jana is still unmarried and remains at home, helping with the younger set of siblings.

Jedidiah and Jeremiah are the second set of fraternal Duggar twins. They are children 10 and 11 for Jim Bob and Michelle. In December, they will celebrate their 22nd birthday.

Neither Jedidiah nor Jeremiah are currently courting or married. The two recently unveiled that they moved out of their parents’ home and live together in a small house. Their bedroom is even shared, with two twin beds next to one another.

Who do Counting On fans mistake as twins?

Usually, Jana and John-David are the ones everyone picks out and knows are one of the sets of twins. Unfortunately for Jedidiah and Jeremiah, they are the ones who are often forgotten.

Jedidiah and Jason Duggar are often mistaken for twins. When both brothers have facial hair, their resemblance is uncanny.

Most recently, Jason Duggar revealed on Instagram that he is often mistaken for his brother, Josiah. He shared a side-by-side photo of the two and Counting On viewers commented that they look so much alike that they could be twins.

They look more alike than the twins according to some followers, which appears to resonate with many viewers.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar only have two sets of twins. There have not been twin grandchildren born yet, but it could be possible, especially if the Duggar kids continue to build big families of their own.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.