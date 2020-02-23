Jessa Duggar shares adorable matching photo with Ivy Jane and Counting On fans love it

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Jessa Duggar shared an adorable photo of her and Ivy Jane in matching outfits, and Counting On fans can’t get over the cuteness.

Ivy Jane Seewald is the first daughter for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald. The two welcomed two little boys before their little girl arrived. Things have changed a lot with a baby girl in the picture, and Jessa sharing her matching outfits has everyone talking.

Where did Jessa get the matching dresses?

Seeing Jessa Duggar twinning with Ivy Jane has gotten a lot of attention. The matching dresses came from the Bates Sisters’ Boutique. Jessa gave them a shoutout in her post, and Counting On fans have been flocking over to their page to check out the merchandise.

The Bates family is good friends with the Duggar family, so it makes sense that Jessa Duggar would purchase from them. There have been some questions about sizing, and she replied that Ivy Jane is a big girl at 22 pounds, so the dress fits her well.

Jessa Duggar is growing into fashion

Some Counting On viewers would say Jessa Duggar is coming into her own. She has always been a modernish version of fashion while still respecting the rules that her family put into place for a dress code.

Read More Jessa Duggar reveals another loss as Ben Seewald’s Grandpa Eaton passes away

While Jinger Duggar and Jill Duggar have branched out by wearing pants and more hipster-like clothing, Jessa has remained in dresses or skirts.

This new outfit that matches with Ivy Jane is adorable and very feminine. Dressing like her little girl is something that she wanted to show off, and in recent years, mommy and me fashion has grown in popularity.

Sharing her love of Ivy Jane and being a girl mom for the first time has brought out the best in Jessa Duggar.

Her little girl was one of four female Duggar grandchildren born last year and they were joined by Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggat’s little girl earlier this year. A Duggar baby girl boom is in progress, and Ivy Jane led the way.

As Jessa gears up to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday in May, there is a lot to look back on. Her first year of being a girl mom has introduced her to new things, especially dressing in matching outfits.

Counting On fans have enjoyed watching Ivy Jane grow up and Jessa Duggar sharing all of her milestones along the way.