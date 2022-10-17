Jessa Duggar reveals daughters are ‘best friends’

Jessa Duggar says her daughters are “best friends.” Pic credit: @jessaseewald/Instagram

Jessa Duggar has four little ones, split evenly with two boys and two girls.

While Spurgeon is the oldest and leader of the pack, it’s her two youngest that appear to be “best friends.”

Ivy Jane was born in May 2019, making her three. Fern was born in July 2021, and she just celebrated turning one a few months ago.

Despite only being in the toddler stage, Jessa assures followers the two are really close.

This is likely exciting for Jessa, who was incredibly close to her sister, Jinger Duggar while growing up. The sisters were just 13 months apart and did everything together.

Seeing a sisterly bond like this had Jessa “in her feels” as she snapped a photo and video as Ivy Jane helped Fern get the final bits of her pouch of food.

Jessa Duggar says Ivy Jane and Fern are ‘best friends’

Over on her Instagram page, Jessa Duggar shared a photo of Ivy Jane on her tippy toes, attempting to help Fern get the final bites of her meal.

Jessa captioned the sweet photo, “Sisterhood. 🤍🤍 At 1 and 3 years old, they’re already the best of friends! Ivy: “Let me help you get your last bites, Ferny!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She then shared a video of the two, which was an even sweeter look into the sisters’ bond already.

Jessa’s caption made it clear she was sad at how fast time was moving as her kids continue to grow up.

The Counting On star became a first-time mom on November 5, 2015. It’s been nearly seven years since she was given the title of mom, and it appears she is enjoying all of the little moments she knows will soon pass.

Jessa Duggar’s life after Counting On

It’s been a whole year since Counting On was canceled, yet Jessa Duggar and her siblings still have massive fans and followers.

She and her husband, Ben Seewald, welcomed their fourth child just after the show was officially canceled. Her entire adult life had been captured on film, from her courtship to the births of her children, except for Fern.

Jessa has shared life updates on her YouTube channel, including the birth story of Fern, the first child born in a hospital after three home births. The couple also revealed they suffered a miscarriage between Ivy Jane and Fern, which may have prompted Fern to be born in the hospital instead of at home.

Things appear to be going well for Jessa Duggar, and she continues to share life updates on social media.