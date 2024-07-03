Jessa Duggar has followers losing ‘track of her kids’

It’s been a while since Jessa Duggar was super active on social media.

The Counting On star welcomed her fifth child, George, earlier this year after suffering a heartbreaking loss in 2022.

Jessa had experienced two miscarriages, with the last one requiring a D&C (dilation and curettage), which caused quite a bit of pushback for the family.

After welcoming him, she took some time away from social media and has shared only a few updates and partnership ads.

However, the reality TV star shared a six-month update of her little “cherub.”

Since she hasn’t posted much, some of her followers were confused about how many kids she and Ben Seewald had and even their names.

Jessa Duggar has caused followers confusion when it comes to her children

Dropping an updated photo of George got the attention of many of Jessa Duggar’s social media followers.

She captioned the share, “6 months with this little cherub 🤍🤍”

Immediately, the comment section lit up with comments about Jessa’s children, not just George.

One asked, “I lost track of her kids already.”

Another revealed they could only remember three names, forgetting Fern and George.

Someone else said, “How many children you guys have now?”

Pic credit: @jessaseewald/Instagram

Little George is the perfect mix of Henry and Ivy Jane, with fair features and the big, beautiful eyes Jessa and Ivy Jane have.

Are the Duggars planning a comeback?

It’s been quite a while since the Duggar family was on TV. Josh Duggar sunk two shows for them because of his criminal acts, and since then, it’s mostly been social media postings from the siblings.

Recently, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed she was stepping back from vlogging because of her current season of life. While that wouldn’t be terribly hard to believe, what followed has us wondering if Jim Bob Duggar may not have been too happy about her content.

Jana Duggar shared a life update and included a look at what now is the Duggar family farm. She is busy taking care of animals and her garden these days. In one clip where she was shearing a sheep, Jessa Duggar’s kids, Spurgeon and Henry, were there.

It seems the siblings are prepping for a comeback that could feature their farm and what they are doing now. Only three daughters remain who have yet to reach 18, and Jackson Duggar still lives on the family compound.

We wouldn’t be surprised if a family channel was created with content curated by Jim Bob to help with a revenue stream.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.