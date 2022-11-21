Jessa Duggar celebrates birthday with donuts as she skips family events

Jessa Duggar celebrated her 30th birthday with donuts. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar celebrated a big birthday over the weekend.

She turned 30 and celebrated with donuts from Krispy Kreme.

The Duggar daughter hasn’t shared much on social media lately except for a few ads and a home tour.

While she may be a year older, it seems like she didn’t feel the transition from 29 to 30 like some people do.

Jessa captioned her post, “30 yrs old—or as I told Ben, “Halfway to 60!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Counting On star continued, “I’ve started to realize that I tend to get the “aged feeling” a year earlier than the “big years.” On my 17th birthday it really hit me and I felt soooo old, more so than my 18th. And it was the same for turning 30. Last year’s 29 definitely felt like my big milestone birthday of the decade. And 30 is awesome!”

Is Jessa Duggar pulling back from the Duggars?

Jessa Duggar used to be the queen of filming events for the Duggar family.

She has been using her YouTube channel for years, monetizing her content and sharing some of the more private moments from her big family.

This year, though, Jessa hasn’t been a part of the sharing. She didn’t film the Duggar Fall Festival as she had in previous years. This time, that honor went to Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu. Their footage was minimal compared to what Jessa typically films, and they included a shot of Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar with Bella and the baby they never announced.

Jessa also missed Joy-Anna Duggar’s gender reveal, which was held earlier this week. She typically attends all family events, but she sat this one out this time. Jill Duggar showed up to support her little sister, even though her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, were in attendance.

While Jessa hasn’t come out and expressed distancing from the Duggars, she has adjusted her content posting and focused more on her own little family and less on her parents and siblings.

Could Jessa Duggar be pregnant again?

There’s been speculation Jessa Duggar may be expecting her fifth child. She has been on track to deliver her babies in odd years, nearly two years between them.

Her littlest girl, Fern, was born in July 2021. Jessa and Ben Seewald share four children — Spurgeon, born in 2015, Henry, born in 2017, Ivy Jane, born in 2019, and Fern, born in 2021.

With the way the Krispy Kreme box was strategically placed, it’s possible Jessa was concealing a baby bump. Also, Jim Bob Duggar revealed Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby would be grandchild number 30, and there is one child still unaccounted for right now.

Jessa Duggar has entered the next decade in her life, and what happens in the next ten remains to be seen.