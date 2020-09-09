Jessa Duggar called out for giving Ivy Jane a choking hazard

Jessa Duggar was called out for giving Ivy Jane a small tomato because it could be a potential choking hazard.

She shared an adorable video of her little girl taking a tomato and trying it. Her reaction was hysterical, and while several comments were positive, there were several that discussed the dangers of handing her the food whole and not cut up.

Why was Jessa Duggar called out?

Sharing videos has been what Jessa Duggar is focused on lately. She wants to build her brand and using social media is helping to achieve that goal.

In the video, Ivy Jane is handed a small tomato and she promptly takes a bite out of it. She clearly wasn’t expecting it to be what it was, so her face as she spits it out is priceless. Of course, there were critics ready and waiting to comment on it.

One commenter said, “Careful. That little tomato can be a choking hazard for her size. 🥰.” Jessa responded nicely with, “Yes, thank you! I was watching her closely!”

There were several other comments under the initial one. Several Counting On fans agreed with the initial poster while a few others chimed in that since Ivy Jane is her third child, Jessa clearly knows what she is doing.

What has Jessa Duggar been up to?

Viewers have been watching the new season of Counting On on TLC. It was filmed beginning last fall and through earlier this year. Some of the footage has been self-shot, but those specials aired earlier on in the season.

Ben Seewald is a bit of a germaphobe, so the family has been hanging out around the house and working on doing more outside things. Jessa has been seeing her family, though.

The couple celebrated their daughter’s first birthday back in May. Jessa Duggar has already been the target of pregnancy rumors, though she was quick to squash them. She has been more intentional about what she is sharing and working on building her social media platform.

They are continuing to film Counting On and appear to be enjoying what they are doing. Jessa has remained mum about the feud between Derick Dillard and Jim Bob Duggar. She appears to be one of the most obedient daughters, so it is likely they will continue with the show for as long as possible.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.