Jessa Duggar called out for barefoot children: ‘Classic hillbillies’

Jessa Duggar has found another way to feel the heat.

She and Ben Seewald visited the Ark Encounter in Kentucky last month.

The couple likely took a trip there on their way home from Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones’ wedding in Tennessee.

Photos from the trip were shared, including a whole family photo, one of Ben and the girls, and another family photo at the front of the “ark.”

The caption said, “Had the best time visiting the #arkencounter last month! Highly recommend!”

It was clear she and Ben enjoyed the experience, and their five children appeared happy in the photos.

Jessa Duggar called out for barefoot daughters

It didn’t take long before the obvious was called out.

Jessa Duggar’s daughters, Ivy and Fern, were barefoot during the encounter on various occasions.

Reddit Snarkers called it out and even zoomed in on the photos to highlight the lack of shoes.

The comment section lit up with questions about why this happens and why the Duggar daughters often walk around barefoot.

One commenter wrote, “They’re classic hillbillies – Britney Spears was snapped by photogs barefoot in a gas station bathroom! These ppl don’t care.”

Someone else said, “I wonder if these people ever have an issue with plantar warts?”

Another commenter mused that in Australia, seeing children barefoot is a regular occurrence.

Pic credit: u/Elegant_Hippopotamus/Reddit

Jessa Duggar often feels the heat

Between Jessa Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar, no love is lost with critics.

The sisters are the most criticized for how they raise their children and for some dangerous things they allow to happen.

Jessa has been raising children since childhood, heading one of the “buddy teams” created to help Michelle Duggar manage her growing children.

Barefoot Duggar grandchildren are typical, with Jessa, Joy-Anna, and Jill Duggar being the primary moms who let their children play without shoes on.

Jessa has been called out for parenting choices and typically has a clapback waiting in the wings. She is one of the sassier sisters and does not allow rude comments to get under her skin.

However, choosing barefoot in a public place might be a valid concern. She has yet to respond to the criticism and likely won’t. Most public places have rules about proper attire, including shoes and shirts needing to be worn.

The Counting On star did have shoes for her daughters, as one of the photos shows Ivy wearing them while Fern remained barefoot.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.