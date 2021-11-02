Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald spent seventh anniversary on a coffee date

Ben Seewald and Jessa Duggar spent their seventh anniversary getting coffee. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald celebrated their seventh anniversary.

She was the third Duggar sibling to get married and the third to welcome children.

Over the seven years, the couple has welcomed four children. Spurgeon, Henry, Ivy Jane, and Fern. There was also a miscarriage between the girls, something Jessa opened up about after it happened.

What did Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald do for their anniversary?

Over on Instagram, Jessa Duggar shared several photos of her anniversary date with Ben Seewald.

Fern Elliana was present for their date, but the other three children weren’t. She has to tag along as Jessa breastfeeds her, and any outing longer than an hour or two requires the baby to be a part of the event.

Jessa wrote, “Anniversary date with my most favorite person in the whole wide world! Happy 7 years, Love! @ben_seewald”

It looks like the couple spent some time having coffee together and enjoying each other’s company. The photos featured Ben reading, some photos of Fern, and Ben standing while balancing boxes.

How did Ben Seewald and Jessa Duggar meet?

Unlike many of the other Duggar couples, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald didn’t meet because their families knew each other.

Ben attended the Duggars’ church while on vacation and immediately was fixated on Jessa. He befriended Joseph and Josiah Duggar, which was another move to get closer to the girl he was interested in seeing. Jim Bob Duggar allowed Jessa to talk to Ben, and they entered into an official courtship in September 2013.

A little less than a year later, the two become engaged. Their wedding was planned quickly, and they wed November 1, 2014.

Jessa welcomed their first child, Spurgeon, on November 5, 2015, just after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Henry came next on February 6, 2017. Ivy Jane was born on May 26, 2019, a few weeks early. She shares a birthday with her late Great Grandmother, Mary Duggar. And finally, Fern was born on July 18, 2021.

A lot has changed since Jessa and Ben met at church because of a fluke. They are one of the couples most similar to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Jessa is homeschooling, and although she has changed up her wardrobe a bit, she isn’t as liberated as some of her other sisters.

Seven years is just the beginning for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald.