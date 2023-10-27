Jersey Shore’s Snooki says she feared her castmate would ‘wind up dead’ due to his issues

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared her thoughts about her Jersey Shore castmate, indicating she thought she might learn he was “dead” while away from the show.

Her comments arrived during an emotional opening scene in the recent episode of the MTV spinoff Family Vacation as Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had stopped by to see his castmates in Florida.

Most of the group was there for Ronnie to talk to, except for Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who intentionally left for the day with her boyfriend.

However, Snooki, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and DJ Pauly D were all present to listen to their castmate after his two-year absence.

During Ronnie’s visit, he apologized for any of the drama and hurt he caused them due to his off-show issues.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“I just really do love you guys, and I really would like to start making amends with you guys and enjoying life with you again,” he told his castmates before he “opened the floor” for others to speak.

Snooki tells Ronnie she thought he might ‘wind up dead’

The Season 6 episode of Family Vacation brought plenty of tears, with Deena and Snooki visibly upset after sharing their thoughts with Ronnie about his situation with the cast and his life.

“We all love you, Ron, but you turned into a person that we had no idea who you were anymore,” Deena said of his sobriety, mental health, and legal issues.

“I don’t think any of us wanted to see you hit rock bottom, but at the same time, we all just had to protect ourselves,’ JWoww said, adding, “Because as great as you are with us when we’re in a house together or on vacation together, it was always what happened outside the house. And are we going to wake up one day and see you on TMZ again?”

Snooki got emotional and shared it made her cry due to how close they’d been.

“I think it’s not only about protecting us as a show, but it’s like, you’re gonna wind up dead one day,” Snooki told Ronnie.

Deena said they would ask one another if they would hear on the news one day that “Ronnie is dead.”

During some of his confessional comments, Mike, who knew of Ronnie’s planned visit, called it “the most delicate conversation” viewers might ever see on the show.

Ronnie told everyone he appreciated them listening to him and opened up more in a confessional about what he heard from them.

“It’s hard hearing what my roommates had to say. It sucks that I made them feel this way. I have to take accountability for my actions and hope that we can move forward,” he said.

Ronnie said he felt he would have a conversation with Sammi

As mentioned, Ronnie’s ex-girlfriend from the Jersey Shore cast, Sammi, was absent for his big return visit. The two had a tumultuous off-and-on relationship, which began on the original JS and lasted eight years.

Sammi returned for Season 6 of Family Vacation after years away from her castmates and reality TV. In the time away, she matured and realized how toxic her relationship with Ronnie had been for her.

She received a heads-up from Mike in the Family Vacation episode and chose not to be there for Ronnie’s visit. Instead, she and her boyfriend, Justin May, went out for the day to avoid any awkwardness or drama.

In a confessional scene, Sammi said she had “nothing to say to Ron” at the moment and “That was just some guy I dated in my 20s at this point.”

However, Ronnie told Deena that he and Sammi would have to talk one day.

“Hopefully, she can remember that at the end of the day, we were together for eight years,” Ronnie shared in a confessional scene.

In other confessionals, castmates, including Angelina and Mike, said they would give Ronnie another chance. Snooki said, “We’re not a**holes,” while JWoww wasn’t yet ready to forgive.

“Yes, he’s f***ed up his life. I’m not giving him a pass at all. None of us are perfect, but I gotta give Ron a lot of credit here for coming in and talking to everybody today,” she said.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.